Turkey offers Sri Lanka assistance to fight Covid-19

As part of Turkey’s ongoing humanitarian aid, development and capacity building assistance to Sri Lanka through her official aid agencies, the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey donated 12 Nos. NF-400 NÜVE Benchtop Centrifuges to the Ministry of Health to fulfil the requirements of the Sri Lankan health authorities in the fight against Covid-19.

The NF-400 Benchtop Centrifuges, produced by the Turkish company NÜVE is designed for daily routine centrifugation requirements.

The machines, which were funded by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), were handed over to Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi by the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Sri Lanka R. Demet Şekercioğlu. The handing over ceremony was held on 24th December 2020 at the Ministry of Health premises.

The Republic of Turkey, which is currently ranked as the second in global medical assistance, has extended support to 153 states, including EU members and the US as well as eight international organizations worldwide.

The donation of the medical equipment to the Sri Lankan health authorities once again highlights Turkey’s humanitarian diplomacy, which is a fundamental part of her foreign policy.

While further strengthening the cordial and friendly relations between our countries, Turkey will continue to extend unwavering support in humanitarian, development and capacity building assistance to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)