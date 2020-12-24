Rohan Pallewatta joins Samagi Jana Balawegaya

Former Presidential candidate Rohan Pallewatta today joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Pallewatta met Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and extended support to the SJB.

Premadasa said that Pallewatta will serve as an advisor in the party and will also be appointed to the Working Committee.

Pallewatta will advise the party on foreign policy and foreign trade relations.

He contested the last Presidential Election but lost.

Dr. Rohan Pallewatta is presently the Executive Chairman of Lanka Harness co; (Pvt) ltd., the core business of this company is the manufacture of impact sensors for automobile airbags and seat belts.

Customers include Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Mitsubishi and Mazda of Japan, ford, general motors, Chrysler of USA, Volvo, SAAB, BMW, Aston Martin, OPEL and Renault of Europe.

Pallewatta raked into the country foreign revenue worth over us $80 million in 2017. In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Sri Lankan economy, the junior chamber international in 2006 awarded him the most prestigious award “the top” in the category of business and entrepreneurial accomplishment.

An attorney at law by profession, versatile Rohan Pallewatta holds a B.A. (English special) and has an MBA from the University of Sri Jayawardenapura and He earned his doctorate from the University of Bolton, UK. He has been a visiting lecturer and an examiner in business law from 2000.

The quality requirement of the product that Dr. Pallewatta manufacture is 1 ppm; which means only a single defect would be tolerated for a million produced. The uniqueness in Dr. Rohan’s achievement is that this is the first time that Sri Lanka has entered the international market with a 1 ppm quality product.