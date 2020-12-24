Passengers, crew from UK flight quarantined in special hotel

By Easwaran Rutnam

Passengers and crew from a flight which arrived from the UK have been quarantined in a special hotel.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the SriLankan Airlines flight had already been deployed to the UK at the time a decision was taken to suspend flights from the UK.

The Government had this week decided to suspend flights from the UK and transit passengers from the UK after a COVID-19 variant was detected in Britain.

The SriLankan Airlines flight had been sent to the UK to bring back a number of Sri Lankans as part of the repatriation process.

“The flight had already been deployed to the UK by the time President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had decided to suspend flights from the UK,” he said.

The Army Commander said that the SriLankan Airlines flight arrived in Sri Lanka last evening (Wednesday).

He said that usually passengers and crew of repatriation flights are quarantined separately.

However, in this case it had been decided to quarantine the passengers and crew together at a special hotel. (Colombo Gazette)