Northshore signs partnership with Lincoln University College to bring a multitude of study options

Northshore International Campus, Sri Lanka’s state-of-the-art modern university very recently tied up with Malaysian-based Lincoln University College (LUC), bringing a multitude of study options for students here at home. The degree programmes are fully recognized by the University Grants Commission, Sri Lanka.

The partnership between Northshore International Campus and LUC was signed on 01 December. The programmes on offer range from foundation and undergraduate through to doctoral level with the widest choice of fields including Business, Computing, Engineering, Biotechnology, Biomedical, Education, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, and Sports.

LUC is a premier private higher education institute approved by the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), Malaysia and Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA- National Accreditation Board). It was listed among top nine Malaysian universities according to the Times Higher Education’s University Impact Rankings 2019. LUC, an ISO 9001:2015 certified academic institution, was also crowned with a five-star rating by MoHE, Malaysia in 2017.

With its state-of-the-art iconic building located in Colombo, Northshore International Campus offers a safe and stimulating learning environment with its modern lecture rooms fully equipped with interactive multimedia, a massive 700-seat auditorium, spacious cafeteria, library, ample parking space, student shuttle services, numerous extra-curricular activities, among various others.

The campus has various contemporary labs namely electronic and electrical, hydraulic, structural mechanics, geotechnical and materials engineering, computer, and many more are in the process of being set up. The new additions will include dedicated labs for genetics, cell biology, immunology, microbiology, and chemistry.

Spread on a four acre land with the four storied building making up a staggering floor area of over 140,000 sq. ft., the campus can accommodate well over 2,250 students at any given time. Since its inception over a decade ago, its growing success over the years is wholly grounded on its rigorous standards of work and relentless commitment to students, and their success. While being committed to providing high-quality education, Northshore International Campus spurs high impact research that contributes significantly to the enhancement of existing knowledge in various fields.

During this pandemic, Northshore International Campus conducts classed via online through its interactive Northshore Learning Management System. It also offers career guidance, academic counselling, and industry links. Presently, the management is taking all precautionary measures to ensure health, safety and wellbeing of students and staff.