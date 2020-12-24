Nepal PM Oli forms 1,199-member committee for general convention next year

Nepal Prime Minister and chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday has decided to call for a party convention comprising 1,199 members to be held next year.

“Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli-led faction of Nepal Communist Party has called for a party convention next year,” spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali said.

Pradeep Gyawali has replaced Narayankaji Shrestha as the new spokesperson of the NCP.

At present, the ruling party has 435 members in the 446-member Central Committee. Oli has announced to add 556-members to the existing Central Committee with a view to adding 197 members later so as to form a 1,199-member General Convention Organising Committee, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Nepali PM has proposed holding the party’s convention on November 18-23 in Kathmandu next year, The Kathmandu Post further reported.

Oli, who has been losing support within his own party, has been long criticised for making unilateral decisions while making key appointments and decisions. He has also been widely criticised for mishandling the pandemic and saving ministers accused of corruption.

This comes after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved Parliament on Sunday at Oli’s recommendation and announced the dates for the general elections to be held in two phases on April 30 and May 10 in 2021.

On Sunday, seven Cabinet Ministers had submitted their resignations after the proposal of Oli for the Parliament dissolution was ratified by the President.

Meanwhile, both the Opposition and factions of the ruling party had taken to the streets against the dissolution of the Parliament, deeming it unconstitutional.

The Nepal PM has been facing pressure from the rival factions of the NCP led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal. (ANI)