Liquor stores except licence holders to close on Christmas Day

All liquor stores in the country except holders of hotel liquor licences will be closed tomorrow (25), the Excise Department said.

The decision to close liquor stores tomorrow has been taken in view of Christmas Day.

Earlier, the Government Medical Officers had requested authorities to close all wine stores in the country during the festive season.

They had pointed out the risk in the coronavirus further spreading due to people moving from one place to another to consume alcohol during the festive season.

However, the Excise Department said there is no move to close wine stores during the festive season as they are operating by strictly adhering to the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)