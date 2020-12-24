Jeevan Thondaman, number of others in self-isolation

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

State Minister Jeevan Thondaman and three other politicians have been placed in self-isolation after coming into contact with a Covid infected person.

An official from Thondaman’s office told Colombo Gazette that Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) member and Agarapathana Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Kadir Selvan had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, he had undergone a second PCR test and had failed to adhere to quarantine measures until receiving the result of the test.

Kadir Selvan is reported to have attended a meeting with the participation of State Minister Jeevan Thondaman, Minister C.B. Rathnayake and Parliamentarians Nimal Piyatissa and Madurapandi Rameshwaran during this period.

MP Thondaman is also reported to have attended a meeting in Colombo in which Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva had participated.

The official said as a result, State Minister Thondaman has been placed in self-isolation at his residence in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Minister Rathnayake, and MPs Piyatissa and Rameshwaran have also been directed to undergo self-isolation.

He further said therefore, the CWC has decided to temporarily suspend the membership of Kadir Selvan on charges of violating quarantine regulations and that the membership has been temporarily suspended pending inquiry.

Meanwhile, CWC member Kadir Selvan has been moved to the quarantine centre in Hambantota. (Colombo Gazette)