Israel donates two ventilators to Sri Lanka 

Israel has donated two ventilators to Sri Lanka, the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Professor Jayanath Colombage formally handed over two ventilators (VG70 Ventilator and Vivo 65 advanced homecare ventilator) donated by the Government of Israel to Secretary of the Ministry of Health Major General Dr. S.H. Munasinghe at the Foreign Ministry today, 24 December 2020.

The two ventilators were donated through the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, which is concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka.

Following the donation on 10 December 2020, Foreign Secretary Colombage, extended Sri Lanka’s gratitude to the Government of Israel during a virtual meeting with the Ambassador of Israel to Sri Lanka resident in New Delhi Dr. Ron Malka.

During this virtual meeting both parties also discussed avenues for future cooperation in many fields including Agriculture, IT, Science & Technology and Skills Development.

The two ventilators which will be utilized, will contribute to supporting the health sector and treating many COVID-19 patients in intensive care units who are most in need.

The Honorary Consul for Israel in Colombo Wicky Wikramasinghe and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Health also attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)