CMO Asia announces Sri Lanka’s top 22 Women Leaders across 11 industries

The second installment of the “World Women Leadership Congress Presents Sri Lanka’s Women Leaders” celebrated Women Leaders in several geographic regions globally, recognising some of the finest women leaders & achievers for 2020. For the Sri Lanka awards – 22 women were selected from FMCG, Retail, Insurance; Automobile, Telecommunications, CSR & Sustainability, Healthcare, Education, Marketing, Real estate and Tourism sectors to be named Sri Lanka’s top women leaders for 2020.

2020’s list of Women Leadership Award Winners included Kaushalya Rajapaksha, Founder/ CEO, Pencil Works Pvt. Ltd; Dilsha Ruwanpathirana, Co-founder/ Director, Brands In Style (Pvt) Ltd; Nadeera Karawita, Co-Founder/ Director, InnoLabs (Pvt) Ltd; Maheshi Anandasiri, Director of Operations – Abans Electricals PLC (Service); Preethi Gunaratne, Senior Lecturer in Marketing and Hospitality & Tourism/ Imperial Institute of Higher Education (IIHE); Danushki Perera, Head of Digital Marketing, Three Sixty Digital (PVT) Ltd; Rekha Weerasooriya, General Manager Customer Experience & People Development, Dialog Enterprise, Dialog Axiata PLC; Savithri Rodrigo, Managing Director, Stratyx Promotions & Media Concepts (Pvt) Ltd & Stratyx Write (Pvt) Ltd; Dilani De Silva, Director – Global Outbound Sales and Enablement, WSO2 Inc; Adhisha Dahanayake, Founder/ CEO, Double XL (Pvt) Ltd; Uditha Wijegunawardhana,Senior Account Manager, Insights; Chandi Aluwihare Delwala, Director, Oak & Stone – for luxury living; Ianthe Yatawatte Raj, Director Strategic Marketing, Quire Sri Lanka; Ramya Weerakoon, Independent Consultant, Multi-sectoral Global Business Development Platform Strategies Private Limited; Sharanya Sekaram, Co-Founder, Everystory Sri Lanka; Fiona Nanayakkara, Founder, News Publisher Lanka (Pvt) Ltd; Aroshi Nanayakkara, CEO, Global Consulting Company; Ronali Perera, Founder/ CEO, Refreshing Ayurvedic Wellness Pvt Ltd; Harshani Randiligama, Group General Manager, Vallibel One PLC; Tara Stephanie Weerasinghe, Group Head – Creative, Leo Burnett Sri Lanka; Aysha Musthafa, Integrated Communications Specialist – Concepts & Content, MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd; Udara Rathnayake, Co-Founder, Green Care Organic and Natasha Fonseka, Group Director – Human Capital and Taxation, Softlogic Holdings PLC.

Sandra De Zoysa, Group Chief Customer Officer of Dialog Axiata – recipient of the ‘Pride of Sri Lanka’ award for the impeccable work conducted over the past decade to place sri lanka on the global map said “I am both humbled and honoured to accept this prestigious award on behalf of all the talented and amazing Sri Lankan women. My mantra for success is to bring passion, transparency and consistency to my work and to boldly seek out and grab every opportunity to make a difference for our community, industry and nation, adding value through the work that you do, in your little corner of the world.”

The criteria adopted in preparing this listing is based on nominee contribution in building a sustainable leadership pipeline; support and encouragement to gender, diversity and inclusion at work; promotion of empowerment for social change, the ability to influence policy and strategy and optimal utilization of opportunities & resources.