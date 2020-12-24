Cinemas to reopen from 1st January with limited capacity

Cinemas around the island will reopen from 1st January 2021 with limited seating capacity.

The National Film Corporation said that cinemas will operate with a 25 percent seating capacity.

However cinemas in isolated areas will not be allowed to reopen.

The Government had in October decided to close all cinemas as a result of the second wave of the coronavirus.

This was the second instance in which cinemas operating under the National Film Corporation had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinemas were initially temporarily closed from the 14th of March due to the first coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Government later permitted cinemas to reopen from 27th June under strict health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)