Alastair Corera appointed Chairman of CDB

Alastair Corera has been appointed Chairman of Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB) WEF December 31st 2020. Corera, who has been an Independent Non-Executive Director at CDB since May 2019 will be replacing Ranga Abeynayake who served nine years on the Board of CDB and has chaired the Board from September 2019. He steps down WEF December 31st 2020 as per corporate governance directives.

Corera, a Chartered Financial Analyst USA and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants UK, has since 2006, been an Executive Director of Orion Fund Management Pvt Ltd as well. He was Country Head of Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited for two years from 2004 to 2006 and prior to that functioned as General Manager of Forbes ABN-AMRO Securities Pvt Ltd.

And joining the CDB Board as Non-Executive Director WEF December 31st 2020 is Chartered Marketer Samitha Hemachandra who has over twenty years’ experience in marketing and is General Manager Marketing of Ceylinco Life and Director of Ceylinco Healthcare Services.