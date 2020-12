Visitors have been told to stay away from Trincomalee as a number of people have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

The Trincomalee District coronavirus prevention committee said that nearly 70 infected people were detected in Trincomalee over the past three days.

Officials said that there is a threat of the virus spreading in the Trincomalee District.

As a result visitors have been told to stay away from Trincomalee during the festive season. (Colombo Gazette)