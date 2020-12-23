SLT – Mobitel open Regional flagship store in Matara

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) together with its mobile arm – Mobitel, recently opened their second regional flagship store (Teleshop) in Matara, offering customers the opportunity to experience and purchase 360° telecommunication solutions. Conceptualised to provide best in class service and latest technological solutions, the regional flagship store aims to empower customers in and around the area with fully-fledged telecommunication and mobile solutions. SLT and Mobitel customers will now be able to avail themselves of products and services ranging from ultra-fast broadband connections to smart home solutions, automated bill payments, home entertainment services, state of the art mobile and telephone equipment and a variety of telecommunication accessories, coupled with fast service and prompt delivery.

The opening of the store was graced by SLT Group Chairman Mr. Rohan Fernando, Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Lalith Seneviratne, Chief Executive Officer – SLT Mr. Kiththi Perera, Acting Chief Executive Officer – Mobitel Mr. Chandika Vitharana, Chief Operating Officer – SLT, Mr. Priyantha Fernandez, and other officials of both SLT and Mobitel, customers and well-wishers.

In parallel to the flagship opening, SLT launched a special sales campaign called “Speed” as well as a network rehabilitation project called “Lassana Matara” which sets out to enhance the beauty of Matara city. As SLT’s first flagship store in the Southern Province, the store is in a prime location in town, with ample parking for all customers.