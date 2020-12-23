SC rejects FR by students against cut-off marks

The Supreme Court today dismissed a Fundamental Rights (FR) application filed by 42 students who had sat for the GCE Advanced Level Examination 2019.

In the application, the students requested the Court to issue a stay order against the cut-off marks issued for the enrollment to the faculties of Physics and Engineering in State universities.

The A/L 2019 Z-scores were issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Supreme Court bench has dismissed the FR application without taking it up for hearing. (Colombo Gazette)