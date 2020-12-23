Public urged to refrain from visiting Sri Pada on pilgrimage

The Nuwara Eliya Covid-19 Prevention Committee has requested the public to refrain from engaging on pilgrimage to Sri Pada (Adam’s Peak) in January,2021.

Nuwara Eliya District Secretary M. B. R. Pushpakumara said the decision was taken after considering the large crowds that arrive on pilgrimage to Sri Pada during the first few weeks of January.

The Nuwara Eliya Covid-19 Prevention Committee has observed an increase in the number of Covid infected persons from estates around the Hatton area, in the Nuwara Eliya District.

Health authorities have imposed travel restrictions to some areas in the district due to the prevalent coronavirus pandemic.

Pushpakumara said that after taking into consideration all these factors, the Nuwara Eliya Covid-19 Prevention Committee has decided that the crowds arriving on pilgrimage to Sri Pada cannot be managed under the health guidelines on COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)