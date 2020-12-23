Parts of Ampara severely affected by floods

By Farook Sihan

Several areas in the Ampara district have been inundated due to heavy rains experienced over the last few days.

The Kittangi Road which connects the villages in Galloya in the Navathinvelli Pradeshiya Sabha area to the Kalmunai town has been flooded due to heavy rains.

Residents of Savalakadai Annamalei, Sorikkalmunai, 4th,5th,6th and 12th colonies, and Navithanveli areas in Galloya who frequently use the road are reportedly facing difficulties in carrying out their day to day activities as a result of the flooding.

Authorities are yet to respond to multiple requests made by the area residents to construct a permanent bridge in place of the road.

Heavy rains over the last few days have also destroyed various crops in a number of areas in the Ampara district.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department has predicted that showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva Provinces, and in the Nuwara Eliya district.

Several spells of showers have been forecasted for the Northern and North-Central Provinces.

The Department said heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Southern Provinces, and in the Kalutara district. (Colombo Gazette)