Parents of infant who died of Covid file FR

The parents of a child who died as a result of the coronavirus have filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition in the Supreme Court.

The FR has been filed against the Health Minister, top officials of the Health Ministry and the Lady Ridgeway Hospital.

The parents of the 20-day old Muslim child, who was cremated despite objections raised by the family, have sought court intervention on six respondents.

The parents of the child have appealed to the court to declare that their fundamental rights had been violated.

The parents have also sought compensation from the respondents. (Colombo Gazette)