NHSL commends Hemas on the donation of PCR laboratory machine

Timely intervention to support nation’s fight against COVID-19

The National Hospital of Sri Lanka was recently gifted their first PCR machine, to improve the efficiency of patient care amidst a global pandemic. The PCR machine being available at the hospital which treats and cares for individuals with many life-threatening situations, will allow for quick detection and prompt treatment that help these patients’ chances of successfully fighting the virus if contracted. The management of Hemas gifted this state-of-the-art BIO-RAD machine for PCR testing understanding this timely need.

Commenting on the donation, Dr. Stanley Amarasekera, Immediate Past President of Sri Lanka College of Cardiology and Consultant Cardiologist of NHSL said, “I would like to take this moment to thank the management of Hemas for accepting the hospital’s request and arranging for the machine to be delivered to the National Hospital in a short span of time. Till recently, there was no necessity for a PCR machine at NHSL as it was not categorized as a COVID-19 prevalent hospital. Through this machine, the hospital is able to carry out the tests inhouse, which reduces the burden on Medical Research Institute in Borella and strengthens and improves our ability to successfully fight and control further transmission of the virus”.

Sharing her thoughts on the donation, Kasturi Chellaraja Wilson, CEO Hemas added “Today as the nation works together to fight this Global Pandemic, Hemas remains committed in its support to the Government of Sri Lanka and the public health system in battling the pandemic. Throughout the years Hemas has been working to make healthful living a reality amongst families across the nation and will continue to do its part as a responsible corporate citizen. We encourage all Sri Lankans to come together as one and work towards overcoming the challenge ahead of us”