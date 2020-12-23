Multiple flights arrive in Sri Lanka as repatriation process continues

Over 200 people arrived in Sri Lanka today in a number of flights as the process to repatriate Sri Lankans stranded overseas continued.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said 14 passengers each arrived from the Maldives and India, 44 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and five from Indonesia.

Two flights carrying 20 and four passengers respectively arrived from Qatar this morning.

Among the 144 passengers due during the course of the day, 38 are from India, one from the Maldives, 25 from Bangladesh, 10 from Singapore, and four from China.

Two flights are scheduled to arrive with 16 and 50 passengers respectively from the United Arab Emirates.

A majority of the flights are repatriating Sri Lankans who were stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All passengers who have arrived and are due today will be subjected to PCR tests and will be transferred to Government quarantine centres.

The NOCPC said 6,292 persons are currently undergoing quarantine in 72 Military-operated quarantine centres across the country.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry conducted 11, 672 PCR tests yesterday following which 428 Covid infected individuals were identified within the last 24 hours ending at 06am today.

Among the infected persons, the highest number of patients of 193 were reported from the Kalutara district.

Nearly 101 infected persons were found from the Colombo district and 42 infected individuals were reported from the Trincomalee district.

The NOCPC said from among the 34,377 Covid patients linked to the Minuwangoda and Peliyagoda fish market clusters, 25,892 have recovered.

The total number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka stands at 38,058 as of this morning.

Out of the detected patients, 8,576 are under medical care, while 29,299 have been discharged from hospital after complete recovery.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 183 deaths due to COVID-19, with 170 deaths being reported during the second coronavirus outbreak in October. (Colombo Gazette)