Four Covid vaccines approved for use in Sri Lanka

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The National Research Council of Sri Lanka (NRC) has approved four vaccines that could curtail the spread of COVID-19 and the new variant of the virus reported recently.

The Council’s Chairman Professor Hemantha Dodampahala told Colombo Gazette that all four vaccines are suitable to be used in Sri Lanka.

He said the NRC has proposed to the Health Ministry to take necessary measures to acquire the most suitable vaccine for the country from the four vaccines.

The AstraZeneca vaccine by the Oxford University, Moderna, Pfizer- Biontech, and Sputnik V by Gamaleya vaccines have been approved by the National Research Council of Sri Lanka.

The documents in this regard have been submitted to the Health Ministry and State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

Professor Dodampahala said a request has not been made as yet on the vaccines required for the country, but measures will be taken to acquire the vaccines most likely by March 2021.

He further said the National Research Council is to hold discussions with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa with regards to the Covid vaccines required for Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)