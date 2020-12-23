Decision on disposal of remains of four Mahara Prison inmates next week

The Wattala Magistrate’s Court will decide on 30 December if to bury or cremate the remains of four Mahara Prison inmates who were killed in the recent unrest.

The post mortem reports of another four Mahara Prison inmates who were killed in the recent unrest were submitted to the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today.

Earlier this month, the Wattala Magistrate’s Court rejected an appeal to bury the bodies of four inmates who were killed in the Mahara Prison riot, and instead ordered the bodies to be cremated.

The verdict was issued after the report by the experts’ committee appointed to conduct the post-mortems of the four inmates was submitted to the Court.

The Attorney General’s Department too had informed the court that the four inmates had died due to gunshot injuries sustained during the riot and the injuries were ascertained via the autopsies carried out on the bodies.

Following the Court’s verdict, the bodies of the four deceased inmates were cremated on the instructions of the Health Services Director General Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

Eleven inmates were killed in the Mahara Prison riot that took place on 29 November. The bodies of all inmates were identified, while eight from the group had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Criminal Investigations Department is continuing investigations into the Mahara Prison riot and has recorded over 344 statements in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)