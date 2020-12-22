UN to help Sri Lanka obtain Covid vaccine via COVAX

The United Nations (UN) is to help Sri Lanka obtain the coronavirus vaccine via COVAX.

COVAX is a global initiative aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries worldwide equitable access to safe and effective vaccines, once they are licensed and approved.

The UN Resident Coordinator to Sri Lanka Hanaa Singer met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today to discuss the UN’s critical support to the Government’s pandemic response, the UN office in Colombo said.

The discussions focused specifically on sourcing 20 per cent of the vaccine requirement via COVAX to vulnerable groups.

Both sides also discussed the Government’s preparedness plan on deployment and vaccination, and on ensuring clear, timely and accurate communication.

As the designated COVAX procurement coordinator and procurement agent, UNICEF had this week launched the COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard – an interactive tool for countries, partners and industry to follow the developments of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 vaccine market and the efforts of the COVAX Facility to ensure fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

In this first release, the dashboard provides a regularly updated overview of the global research and development pipeline, the projected production capacity, publicly announced bilateral and multilateral supply agreements, as well as reported price points.

Once the ongoing joint UNICEF-PAHO tender on behalf of the COVAX Facility is complete, the dashboard will be expanded to provide visibility on progress towards the goal of the COVAX Facility to secure 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021.

In 2021, the dashboard will provide an update on the status of procurement by UNICEF and other buyers participating in the COVAX Facility. It will also track the status of deliveries by UNICEF and other participating national and institutional buyers. (Colombo Gazette)