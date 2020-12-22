Suspect accused of selling 30 babies arrested

A 47-year-old man involved in child trafficking has been arrested in Matale.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said investigations have revealed 30 newborn children have been sold by the suspect to date.

The suspect is reported to have entered into agreements with pregnant women facing difficulties in life to handover their newborn children in exchange for cash.

The women were consulted at two locations in Moratuwa, namely C.P. De Silva Mawatha in the Kaldimulla area, and Dahama Mawatha.

DIG Ajith Rohana said investigations have led to the discovery of 12 pregnant women who were involved in the racket.

Among them five women had already handed over their newborns in exchange for cash, while another three women were found with their newborns.

Another 12 pregnant women were also found following investigations conducted by the Women and Child Bureau of the Police.

The suspect who was arrested in Matale last night based on a video shared on social media with regard to the child trafficking ring will be produced before the Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court.

DIG Ajith Rohana further said investigations have also led to the identification of a few other suspects involved in child trafficking in Sri Lanka.

The Police Spokesman said legal action will be taken against those suspects in the near future, while action will also be taken against those aiding such illegal operations. (Colombo Gazette)