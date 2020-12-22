Sri Lanka to re-introduce conditional repatriation

Sri Lanka has decided to continue with the existing procedure of obtaining prior approval from the Foreign Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority for all inbound travellers to Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Ministry said that the decision has been taken in the wake of the discovery of a fast spreading new strain of the coronavirus in certain countries.

The revised guidelines on repatriation will be issued once the situation has been reappraised.

Sri Lanka is on alert over the new coronavirus strain identified in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe, the Government said today.

Cabinet co-spokesman Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana had said earlier that the Government has taken necessary measures in this regard ahead of reopening the country for tourism from 26 December as part of a pilot project.

He told reporters at the weekly post-cabinet media briefing today that all measures will strictly adhere to the health guidelines issued on COVID-19.

Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that all passengers will be required to undergo PCR tests prior to arriving and after landing in Sri Lanka. Depending on the PCR test result, they will be moved around in a travel bubble or in a group and will be facilitated to visit certain tourist attractions in the country. (Colombo Gazette)