Shani Abeysekera to undergo angiogram

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department Shani Abeysekera was transferred to the National Hospital in Colombo today.

Prisons Department Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake told Colombo Gazette that Abeysekera will undergo an angiogram at the National Hospital.

Shani Abeysekara was transferred from the National Institute for Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Mulleriyawa to the National Hospital this morning.

Ekanayake further said Abeysekera who was earlier infected with the coronavirus has currently recovered.

He said a decision on whether or not to transfer Abeysekera back to the IDH will be taken following the completion of the angiogram.

Abeysekera was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in July on charges of fabricating evidence in connection to a case filed on the arrest of former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vass Gunawardena.

Abeysekera was continuously further remanded over the last couple of months and was placed at the Mahara Prison.

In November, it was reported that Abeysekera had contracted the coronavirus and was transferred to the Galella Covid treatment facility in Polonnaruwa.

Abeysekara was later transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Mulleriyawa after concerns were raised over him being held at the treatment facility and not a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Gampaha High Court in December dismissed the bail application filed by Shani Abeysekera. (Colombo Gazette)