Home quarantine exempted for arrivals quarantined in hotels

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Home quarantine has been exempted for individuals who arrive in Sri Lanka and are initially quarantined in hotels.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that home quarantine will only be exempted for those undergoing the mandatory quarantine process in hotels.

He said the exemption was provided as there is no risk of the coronavirus spreading from one person to another at a hotel.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that individuals quarantined in hotels are placed in separate rooms which minimises the risk of the spread of the virus.

He however said it is mandatory for those returning from overseas who undergo the quarantine process in Government quarantine facilities to be home quarantined for another 14-days.

This is required as individuals quarantined in Government quarantine facilities are placed together in common halls.

The Army Commander said that this poses a risk of the virus spreading from one person to another, hence home-quarantine is mandatory following the initial 14-days at the quarantine centre. (Colombo Gazette)