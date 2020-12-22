Government insists PUCSL not abolished

The Government today clarified that the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has not been abolished.

Cabinet spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that steps are underway to establish an alternate organization similar to that of the PUCSL.

Stating that the Government intends to restructure and appoint new members to the institution, Minister Rambukwella said names have already been suggested at present.

When inquired if there would be changes to the powers vested in the PUCSL, Minister Rambuwella said the matter is yet to be considered, and it will be handled jointly by the Finance Ministry and the President’s Office.

He said that decisions taken by the Government on vesting of powers to organizations depends on the fast tracking of activities embarked on by the State.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further said the existing system of the PUCSL will be replaced with a new system under the restructured organization.

The Government will table necessary proposals in Parliament on legal and legislative changes if required in this regard.

Commenting on the reason to suspend the PUCSL, the Minister said several issues, especially with regard to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) were identified with the activities of the PUCSL over the last one year.

Attempts to disregard the national policy of the Government were also noted during this period, while the Government also came across various projects being delayed without valid reason.

The Minister said as a result, a decision was taken to shut down the PUCSL. (Colombo Gazette)