Fifteen year old leukaemia patient latest coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka

A 15-year-old leukaemia patient has become the latest coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka.

The child was receiving treatment for leukaemia at the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama.

He was transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The child died at the IDH hospital in Angoda today.

The Government said that the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Sri Lanka rose to 183 this evening.

The leukaemia patient was among two coronavirus related deaths reported today.

The other victim was a 72-year-old woman from Colombo 7. She had died at her residence. (Colombo Gazette)