Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) SL member’s spearhead #EOsaysnotohunger and #EOSLfeedtheneed Food Drive

The Sri Lanka Chapter of the global Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) has launched its #EOsaysnotohunger and #EOSLfeedtheneed Food Drive to provide relief to people struggling to make ends meet and feed their families on account of the pandemic. Members of EO SL and their families have been reaching out to the vulnerable and marginalized segments of society by donating food and distributing essential supplies, especially in areas which have been isolated. EO SL Members have been dedicatedly documenting their interactions on social media to provide inspiration to more people to come forward and do the same. The EO membership is led by a vision to have a positive impact on deserving sections of society which currently do not have the financial means to stand on their own feet.

At such an uncertain time, apart from this food drive, EO SL is also extending support and guidance of other successful entrepreneurs for its members relook at their own strategies and goals despite challenges posed by the pandemic. Since EO is a non-profit, all dues are channeled towards enhancing member experience.

EO SL is now inviting more entrepreneurs to join the network, more so amidst a global pandemic when normal rules of business may not always apply. Sri Lankan entrepreneurs who are not part of EO are missing out on valuable business-saving knowledge and advice from a trusted, confidential, vulnerable, open-sharing community of 14000+ members across 62 countries. EO offers unique advantages to members such as gaining access to the world’s top experts and surmounting challenges through their encouragement and support.

Over 25 years, the organization has helped entrepreneurs achieve their full potential from its beginnings to evolve into the world’s most influential community of entrepreneurs. Since its inception, EO has structured itself around what entrepreneurs need, and with time has been able to adapt to those needs, Covid-19 is another adaptation. EO has been quick to pivot its offering to support this new virtual world.

About Entrepreneurs’ Organization

Led by a vision to build the world’s most influential community of entrepreneurs, the Entrepreneurs’ Organization or EO, is a high-quality support network of 14,000+ like-minded leaders across 61 countries. Lauded for being “the ultimate toolbox for entrepreneurs” by none other than Forbes magazine, EO has been helping entrepreneurs achieve transformational growth since 1987 through the power of life-enhancing connections, shared experiences and collaborative learning. Worldwide, EO’s member base is clocking median sales of US$5M and counts 14,000+members having 4.1M+ employees across 198 chapters, located in 62 countries. EO also has a vibrant Sri Lanka chapter as well, which was established in 2017, and now counts 34 members with five forums recording median sales of US$5 Mn. Every member is a Sri Lankan CEO running a successful business.