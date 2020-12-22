Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reaches 181

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reached 181 today, the Government Information Department said.

The Government Information Department said that five new deaths linked to the virus were reported in Sri Lanka today.

Among the latest victims confirmed is an inmate from the Welikada Prison.

The inmate was identified as a 68-year-old man and he had died while receiving treatment at the Welikada Prison hospital.

The second victim was identified as a 55-year-old man from Colombo 15. He died at the Colombo National Hospital.

The third victim is a 77-year-old man from Dharga Town. He had died at his residence and a PCR test confirmed he was infected.

The fourth victim is a 63-year-old woman from Maggona. She had died at her residence and a PCR test confirmed she had the coronavirus.

The fifth victim is an 83-year-old man from Colombo 10. He had been transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital from the Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He died at the Homagama Base Hospital.