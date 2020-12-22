Comfort and Joy this Season with Nations Trust Bank American Express!

December is the month for enjoyment, pleasure and quality time with family and friends. The joyful spirit of this season often revolves around the tradition of gifting, which brings out feelings of happiness, love and appreciation towards loved ones. Nations Trust Bank American Express has partnered up with a range of retail & shopping, wellness & health and dining establishments that deliver goodies straight to your door, to make gift shopping more convenient this season. Our Card Members will now be able to check off their shopping lists right in the comfort of their homes enjoying exclusive savings offered by our merchant partners.

The exclusive savings will also allow our Card Members to give a treat to their loved ones, by facilitating the deliveries of everything from their favorite holiday meals to seasonal gift hampers from a number of our merchant partners.

“We all look forward to the holiday season because it gives us an opportunity to reconnect with our family and friends”, said Niluka Gunatilake, Head of Cards at Nations Trust Bank. “Every year, Nations Trust Bank American Express embraces the joy of celebrations. As such, we wanted to make sure this year’s season felt no different and we wanted to make our Card Members are able to celebrate this festive season. What we wish for more than anything is for our Card Members to have a comfortable and joyful yet safe holiday with their loved ones.” he added.

Card Members can avail themselves of these seasonal benefits and privileges throughout the month of December. Please visit www.americanexpress.lk to browse through the offers and get started on the season’s shopping!

To find out more about this and other benefits and privileges of being a Card Member, please visit Nations Trust Bank American Express online at www.americanexpress.lk or www.nationstrust.com or call the 24-hour Customer Service Hotline on (011) 4 414141.You can also stay up to date on all Nations Trust Bank Card offers via the Nations Mobile Banking app, which is available for both iOS and Android.

