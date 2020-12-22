Allianz relocates Galle and Matara branches to better serve customers

Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited (Allianz Lanka) unveiled its new Galle and Matara branch offices recently, as part of its continued efforts to enhance the level of customer service and convenience offered at each of its touch points.

Gany Subramaniam, Director / Chief Executive Officer, Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited; Jayalal Hewawasam, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz Life Insurance Lanka Limited; Dennis Hewagama, Chief Sales Officer – National, Allianz Insurance Lanka Limited joined Allianz Lanka team members and other key stakeholders at the ceremonial openings of the two offices.

The two branches are now conveniently located in more accessible and spacious premises and will offer Allianz Lanka’s full suite of world-class insurance products and services, delivered by expert teams of Allianz’s customer-focused, insurance professionals. As a part of its ongoing branch network transformation efforts, Allianz Lanka is enhancing the brand identity at its revamped branch locations with a fresh look and contemporary design, in keeping with modern times.

Commenting on this, Gany Subramaniam said, “Around the globe, we at Allianz have been working hard to secure people’s lives and to give courage to our customers for what’s ahead. Our focus on customer centricity is a key driver of our success and we plan to keep it at the heart of everything we do as we grow from strength to strength. The launch of our new offices in Galle and Matara are a part of our ongoing efforts to equip our teams with the best tools and resources, to offer the highest levels of service to our customers.”

“Our investments, be it in expanding and revamping our branch network or in training and supporting our teams through these uncertain times, reflect our commitment to the market. We believe that we have the power and, hence, the responsibility to give our customers, team members, business partners, and the nation at large the confidence that better times are ahead. We will continue to work towards securing their future by offering high quality products, simple solutions and reliable care,” he added.