Spike in coronavirus deaths expected in January 

A spike in the number of coronavirus related deaths is expected in January, health experts said.

Editor of the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) Dr. Haritha Aluthge said that there is an expectation that the number of infections in Sri Lanka will see a rise in January.

“We are anticipating a rise in infections and a rise in deaths in January,” he said.

As a result, he said that homes for the elder should be properly managed to ensure the virus does not spread in such locations.

The elderly have been among the most affected by the coronavirus.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) have advised the government to enforce border restrictions during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

PHI President Upul Rohana said that since they expect a rise in infections in the Western Province over the next few days, they have advised that travel restrictions be strictly enforced.

He said that to prevent the virus from spreading to other parts of the country there needs to be tough restrictions imposed to prevent the public in the Western Province from travelling outside.

Upul Rohana said that PCR and antigen testing must also be increased in the Western Province.