Several countries impose UK travel bans over new variant

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the new strain “was out of control. We have got to get it under control”, admitting that this was “an incredibly difficult end to frankly an awful year”.

Within hours of the UK announcement on Saturday, the Netherlands said it would ban all passenger flights from the UK until 1 January.

Later on Sunday it said it would also bar ferry passengers arriving from the UK, although freight would continue.

The country on Sunday reported a daily increase of more than 13,000 cases – a new record, despite tough lockdown measures being applied on 14 December.