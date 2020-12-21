Random PCR testing at Expressway entry/exit points

Random PCR testing will be carried out at entry and exit points of expressways in the country.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told reporters today that concerns had been raised over the failure to conduct PCR testing on expressways.

He said that PCR testing will be carried out in a manner that does not obstruct traffic on the expressway.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that PCR testing will not be carried out at all entry and exit points but only at selected points.

Random rapid-antigen testing is currently being carried out on people leaving the Western Province.

Rapid antigen test is being done to obtain a result within 20 minutes but if there is some doubt in the result then a sample will be obtained for a PCR test.

Health authorities had earlier warned that a negative result following a rapid antigen test does not ensure the individual is not infected.

The authorities had said that even if someone tests negative following a rapid antigen test it does not mean the person is in the all clear. (Colombo Gazette)