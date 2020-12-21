Procedure for inbound travellers revised

The Government has revised the procedure to be followed by inbound travellers arriving in Sri Lanka, effective from Saturday (26).

The Foreign Ministry said as per the revised procedure, the Government will arrange special repatriation flights for the Government quarantine facilities in coordination with Sri Lanka Missions abroad.

The flights are to be organized for migrant workers, students, patients, short term visa holders, Government and Military officials.

The Ministry said Sri Lankans or foreigners of Sri Lankan origin, such as holders of dual citizenship, will be allowed to travel on any commercial or non-repatriation flights to Sri Lanka without the approval of the Foreign Secretary or Civil Aviation Authority.

However, it will be subject to the limit of passengers per flight determined by the Civil Aviation Authority, based on concurrence or consultation of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 subject to compliance with paid quarantining at a designated hotel.

The Foreign Ministry said it is the sole responsibility of the Airline concerned to ensure that the passengers allowed on board under the above arrangement will strictly adhere to the paid quarantine.

The procedure that was introduced since March 2020 has been revised based on the joint decision made by the Ministry, together with the Department of Immigration and the Civil Aviation Authority, and as agreed by the Presidential Task Force for Economic Revival, and Poverty Alleviation.

The Ministry further said the revision of procedure for inbound travellers will be subject to review based on further assessments made on new guidelines with regard to COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)