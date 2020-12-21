Primary schools and pre-schools to reopen in January

All schools will reopen for grades one to five except in the Western Province and isolated areas in January 2021.

Minister of Education Professor G. L. Peiris said schools will reopen for the said grades on 11 January, 2021.

The Minister further said all pre-schools will also reopen in the Western Province and isolated areas on 11 January.

Schools were initially set to reopen for the third academic term on 9 November, 2020.

However, due to the second coronavirus outbreak in the country in October, the reopening of schools was postponed by two weeks.

The Government had decided to shut all schools in the island on 4 October.

Schools were reopened for grades 6-13 from 23 November, but most schools in the Kandy district, Kalmunai Education Zone, Dambulla Education Zone, Galle Educational Zone, and in the Western Province were forced to remain closed.

However, several schools in the Kandy city limits that were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic reopened on 14 December.

Meanwhile, all preschools that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic reopened from 10 August. (Colombo Gazette)