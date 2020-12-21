Landslide warning for Kandy, Badulla, Nuwara Eliya

A landslide warning has been issued to four districts in Sri Lanka due to the prevalent inclement weather.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said a warning has been issued to the Doluwa and Ududumbara areas in the Kandy district.

A landslide warning was issued to the Naula area in the Matale district, Walapane in the Nuwara Eliya district, and the Kandaketiya area in the Badulla district as well.

The NBRO said the warning will be in effect until tomorrow afternoon (22).

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department has forecasted showers in the Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Central, Uva and North- Western Provinces and in the Hambantota district.

Fairly heavy falls above 75mm is expected in the Eastern and Uva Provinces, and in the Polonnaruwa, Matale and Kandy districts.

The Department said fairly strong winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in the Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western Provinces, and in the Hambantota district. (Colombo Gazette)