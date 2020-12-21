Government clarifies no move to register social media users

The Government insists there is no move to register social media users in Sri Lanka.

Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella clarified that the Government’s intention is not to register social media users, but to control the foreign digital operators.

“The statement circulating with regards to the social media regulation, has been portrayed in a garbled manner where the true meaning is not conveyed,” he said.

Pointing out that the Government’s intention is not to register social media users, the Minister said instead it is to convey a mounting concern shared by Governments across the world, that these digital multinational conglomerates are overwhelming and alienating Sri Lanka’s local businesses by data Colonization.

He further said this is directly impacting Sri Lanka’s medium scale companies, a view that is shared by leading industrialists in Sri Lanka.

These predatory techniques lead to huge sums of money leaving the country through these digital platforms.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said therefore, the Government has been considering registering foreign digital operators and not social media and digital platform users.

It was earlier reported that the Media Ministry is considering registering social media users in Sri Lanka.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters yesterday that his Ministry is looking at steps to be taken to register social media users in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)