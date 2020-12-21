Galle Magistrate orders refrigeration of remains of Muslim Covid victim

A Magistrate in Galle today ordered the authorities to refrigerate the remains of a Muslim Covid victim.

The Galle Additional Magistrate ordered the body to be placed in a refrigerator at the Karapitiya Hospital mortuary instead of cremating it.

The Magistrate ordered that the body be kept in a refrigerator until a committee appointed to study the forced cremation issue makes its final recommendations.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi had appointed the expert committee to make recommendations after concerns were raised by Muslims over the refusal by the Government to allow the burial of coronavirus victims.

Thalaimannar had later been proposed as a solution to bury Muslim coronavirus victims.

When the matter was discussed by the cabinet recently most of the cabinet Ministers had agreed to the proposal.

The committee of health experts had later been advised to study the matter and revert.

The expert committee had later met and maintained that the cremation of coronavirus victims is the only option at the moment.

The expert committee is to study the matter further before reaching a final conclusion. (Colombo Gazette)