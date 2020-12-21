Dhammika Bandara’s miracle Covid tonic not considered

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Ayurvedic practitioner Dhammika Bandara’s miracle Covid tonic has not been considered by the authorities.

The National Research Council said that it is conducting further testing on two indigenous medications.

Earlier the Council had said that it will be testing three indigenous medications including the tonic prepared by Ayurvedic practitioner Dhammika Bandara.

However, National Research Council Chairman, Professor Senani Hemantha Dodampahala told Colombo Gazette that the council was now testing only two indigenous medications.

He said that the medication considered at their last meeting for further testing did not include the tonic prepared by Ayurvedic practitioner Dhammika Bandara.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had earlier instructed officials to expedite the testing of indigenous coronavirus medications.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and a group of parliamentarians had recently tasted the Ayurveda tonic said to cure people from the coronavirus or prevent individuals from contracting the virus.

Ayurvedic practitioner Dhammika Bandara from Hettimulla, Kegalle had visited the Speaker in Parliament and handed over the tonic.

Dhammika Bandara had urged the Speaker to intervene to ensure the tonic is tested by the health authorities and approved for public consumption. (Colombo Gazette)