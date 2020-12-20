Visitors to Nuwara Eliya will require clearance certificate

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Visitors to Nuwara Eliya will require a clearance certificate from the local Public Health Inspector (PHI).

Nuwara Eliya Mayor Chandana Lal Karunaratne told Colombo Gazette that extra precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Nuwara Eliya.

He said that as part of the safety measures in place, outsiders visiting Nuwara Eliya for the festive season will need to submit a certification from the local health authorities that they are not infected or are not from an isolated area.

The Mayor said that he has informed all hotels and rest houses in Nuwara Eliya not to allow guests from outside the district to stay unless they submit a clearance certificate from their local PHI.

The Government has already urged the public, especially those in the Western Province not to travel during the festive season.

Karunaratne said that with the country set to open its borders for foreign tourists in the near future he is keen to ensure Nuwara Eliya is kept safe and secure. (Colombo Gazette)