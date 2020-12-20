Schools in Trincomalee closed until further notice

Schools in Trincomalee have been closed until further notice, officials said today.

Eastern Province Governor Anuradha Yahampath said that all schools in the Trincomalee Educational Zone will be closed until further notice.

The decision was taken after coronavirus infected persons were detected in Trincomalee.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Education in the Southern Province announced that schools in the Galle Education Division will remain closed until next year.

The school term for this year comes to an end on December 24th.

The Education Ministry had said that the date to reopen schools for the new year will be decided this week. (Colombo Gazette)