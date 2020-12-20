Police warn isolation status will be extended if rules not respected

The Police today warned that the isolation status enforced in some areas will be extended if the rules and health guidelines are not respected.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the isolation status has been enforced in nine Police Divisions in Colombo and 32 Grama Niladhari Divisions around the country.

He said that no one can leave an isolated area and if anyone does then action will be taken against that person under the quarantine law.

The Police Spokesman also reiterated that anyone placed in home quarantine cannot step out of their homes.

“Follow the health guidelines, give samples if requested for a PCR test and do not object to the health guidelines,” he said.

The Police Spokesman said that if the rules and regulations are strictly adhered to then the isolation status enforced in the respective areas will be lifted soon.

However, he said that if the public in isolated areas refuse to comply with the guidelines then the authorities will be forced to extend the isolation status. (Colombo Gazette)