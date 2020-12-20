Part of Peliyagoda and Kiribathgoda isolated from tomorrow

Part of Peliyagoda and Kiribathgoda will be isolated from tomorrow (Monday), the Government Information Department said today.

The Government said that Nelligahawatta and Pooranakotu Waththa in Peliyagoda will be isolated from 5am tomorrow.

The Government also said that Sri Jayanthi Mawatha in the Wilegoda-North Grama Niladhari Division in Kiribathgoda will also be isolated from tomorrow.

These areas are being isolated after coronavirus infected persons were detected by the authorities. (Colombo Gazette)