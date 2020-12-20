Media Ministry to “register” social media users in Sri Lanka

The Media Ministry is considering registering social media users in Sri Lanka.

Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters that his Ministry is looking at steps to be taken to register social media users in Sri Lanka.

He said that Facebook users in Sri Lanka will be among those “registered” by the Government.

The Minister said that the move is being considered to curb misinformation and disinformation spread in Sri Lanka using Facebook.

However, he did not explain how social media users will be registered.

At a recent discussion with the media from Sri Lanka and other countries, Facebook noted that it gives people control over what they share, who they share it with, the content they see and experience, and who can contact them.

This includes tools on how to stay safe, secure your account and protect your information.

In the coronavirus environment, Facebook said that globally they have connected over 2 billion people to resources from health authorities through their COVID-19 Information Center and pop-ups on Facebook and Instagram with over 600 million people clicking through to learn more.

In Sri Lanka, Facebook has partnered with the Health Promotion Bureau to ensure people have accurate health information that will also help debunk misinformation, such as wrong cures. (Colombo Gazette)