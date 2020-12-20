May take some time to eliminate virus from Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan officials says it may take some time to eliminate the coronavirus from the country.

Defence Secretary Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne urged the public to strictly follow the stipulated health guidelines, not conceal any medical related information, avoid community meetings and stay at home.

He also urged the public to pay special attention to elders and those who are suffering from non-communicable diseases.

The Defence Secretary said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Government along with the tri-services and the Health Ministry have taken all possible measures to eradicate the virus from Sri Lanka at the earliest, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Defence Secretary said that subsequent to recognizing the prone areas for the virus, intelligence agencies and health officials took avenues to contain the pandemic and subsequently, steps were taken to lockdown such areas or follow the ‘Root Ball’ concept to isolate the infected regions to suppress the virus.

“Our target was not only to identify and contain the first contacts, we also managed to follow 5th and 6th contacts using the contact tracing methodology and then managed to conquer the pandemic by sending the infected persons to quarantine centres while isolating their close associates,” he said.

The Defence Secretary said they were able to integrate all resources around the Defence Ministry in the fight against the coronavirus, including National Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management State Ministry, Health Ministry and also Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Governments. (Colombo Gazette)