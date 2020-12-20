Isolation status to be lifted in parts of Colombo and Gampaha

The isolation status will be lifted is parts of Colombo and Gampaha tomorrow, the Government Information Department said today.

Accordingly, the isolation status will be lifted in the Salamulla Grama Niladhari Division in the Wellampitiya Police Division and in Kokila Road in the Wellawatte Police Division in the Colombo District.

Meanwhile in the Gampaha District the isolation status will be lifted in the Naiduwa area in the Kerawalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division in the Wattala Police Division, Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division in the Peliyagoda Police Division and the Wilegoda-North Grama Niladhari Division in the Kiribathgoda Police Division.

Meanwhile, the isolation status in a number of other areas in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts will remain.

The areas still under isolation in the Colombo District are Modara, Kotahena, Grandpass, Aduruppu Street, Dam Street, Keselwatta, Maligawatta, Dematagoda, and the Maradana Police areas, Wekanda and Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Divisions in Slave Island, the Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division in Borella, Laksanda Sevana Housing Scheme in Wellampitiya, South of Ferguson Road in Mattakkuliya, 60-Watta in Cinnamon Gardens, Mayura Place and Nazeerwatta in Wellawatte and Demalawatta in Mirihana. (Colombo Gazette)