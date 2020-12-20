Four Indian fishermen arrested in Sri Lankan waters

Four Indian fishermen were arrested while poaching in Sri Lankan waters today, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Navy said that a special operation carried out by the Navy in the Northern waters today led to the arrest four Indian fishermen.

The trawler used by the fishermen and fishing equipment were also seized.

The entire operation was conducted while adhering to the COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

Further investigations are currently underway and arrangements are being made to send the Indians for 14 days quarantine.

The Navy said that it resumed operations to prevent poaching by foreign fishermen in Sri Lankan waters last week after a temporary suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week the Navy had arrested 36 Indian fishermen and seized five trawlers.

The Sri Lanka Navy said it will continue to undertake similar operations to prevent illegal fishing practices in island’s waters by foreign fishermen. (Colombo Gazette)