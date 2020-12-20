Death toll from coronavirus in Sri Lanka increases to 176

The death toll from the coronavirus in Sri Lanka increased to 176 today.

The Government Information Department said that five deaths were confirmed today of which three were from Colombo.

Of the five victims, one is a 71-year-old man from Panagoda. He died at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

The second victim is a 52-year-old man from Colombo 8. He had died at his residence.

The third victim is a 71-year-old woman from Colombo 12. She died while receiving treatment in hospital.

The fourth victim is a 44-year-old man from Colombo 2. He died while receiving treatment in hospital.

The fifth victim is a 49-year-old man from Bandaragama. He died on admission to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)